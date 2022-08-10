Joyce Ann Fultz, 71, of Marion, Ohio, born March 23, 1951 to the late Lawrence Rodney, and Catherine Isabell Clark-Fultz took leave of her earthly vessel and traveled on to the heavens on August 8, 2022.
Joyce was a fun-loving soul, with an ornery streak a mile long! She was gentle and compassionate; kind and caring, and an absolute riot.
Joyce loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren, and everything to do with crafting, music, and movies! Joyce was the true epitome of starstruck and was known in her years to be a fan girl for many local bands, among other celebrities of much larger notoriety. Most recently, she let everyone she met know about Madea and how funny Tyler Perry is. In speaking with family and friends, quite often the size of her movie collection was admired.
In 1969, a recent Galion Sr. High school graduate, Joyce met and married her children's father, Vietnam Veteran Warren David Johnson Sr., who proceeds her in death, along with her parents, Lawrence Rodney Fultz, Catherine Isabelle Clark-Fultz, and her brothers, James Leroy Fultz, Roger Lee Fultz Sr., and Thomas Allen Fultz, as well as her grandparents, and many in-laws she loved and cherished.
In her working years, Joyce spent several years slaving away in various assistant management roles in Ohio and Indiana at Subway, and Meijer companies, before the toll on her body became too great and she redirected to following her daughter's footstep in a caregiving role within the DD field. Joyce was especially proud of her time with the clients and friends at RHAM of Marion, and Bridges to Independence of Marion and Bucyrus.
Her free time was spent crocheting, crafting, coloring, loving her children, nieces, nephews and neighbors' kids, and friends' neighbors' kids. As well as her many brothers and sisters, blood and otherwise.
To know Joyce was to know she never met a stranger, and once you were family, you never left her heart or soul. Joyce spent a great deal of her past many years taking in wayward family and friends who needed a place to be while they were in transit from one place in life to the next. She was a great refuge, that way, albeit a grumpy old woman. Many who knew her and loved her called her Grams, especially after the birth of her first great grandchild.
Joyce was a stay-at-home mother for her children's early years and was often found playing dice or uno with the kids, recording movies to VHS or compiling facts for her music trivia notecards. If she wasn't recording music from the radio, or calling in to win music trivia contests, she was chasing bands from one fair or event to the next with her kids in tow. She especially loved the Golden oldies. She was proud to have been given family lineage which traced her over to one of her biggest idols in music and movies, Elvis Presley!
Joyce leaves behind four children, Warren David (Nicole) Johnson Jr. of Galion, Ohio, Jonathan Perry Johnson of Galion, OH, Chuck Anthony Johnson of Marion, OH and Angie Mizilla Johnson of Galion, Ohio. Along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Toshia Marie Johnson of Washington DC, Anthony Aaron Michael Hissong of Mansfield, Ohio, Charity Isabell (Billie) Oliver of Marion, Ohio, Maranda Jane Badenhop-Johnson of Galion, Ohio, Tristian Lynn Jones of Mansfield, Ohio, Seth Anthony (Savannah) Johnson of Marion, Ohio, Kathleen Francis Tischer of Galion, Ohio, Gregory Lee Johnson of Galion, Ohio and Jacob David Johnson of Galion, Ohio. Along with her great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Bransyn, Kyah, Elliannah, Sophya, Jaxstyn, Amayah, Grystyn, and Elijah.
Joyce is survived by her siblings, Larry Eugene (Sandy) Fultz of Murfreesboro, TN, David Glenn (Barbara) Fultz Sr of Smyrna, TN, Sandra Kay (Tom) Marcell, of Iron River, Michigan, Michael Dale (Nancy) Fultz of Kalispell, Montana, Jacqueline Irene Fultz, Marion, Ohio and Raymond Curtis Fultz of Eastview, Kentucky.
Joyce had chosen to be cremated. There will be no formal services at this time. A near future event is being planned to celebrate a life well lived by a woman well loved.
Those wishing to send a memory of Joyce or send condolences to the Fultz family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Joyce Ann Fultz.
