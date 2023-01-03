Joyce A. Workman

Joyce Ann Workman, 67, of Galion passed away on Sunday January 1, 2023, at Galion Avita Hospital.
Joyce was born October 14, 1955, in Galion, Ohio to the late James “Jim” and Ivory (Price) Duncan. She married Ellis “Pee Wee” Workman on November 19, 1977, and he preceded her in death on February 2, 2020.
Joyce graduated from Galion High School, class of 1974. After high school she attended North Central Technical College, where she received an Associate Degree in Applied Science in 1994. Joyce worked as a Case Manager for Crawford County Counseling Services for 25 years. She enjoyed listening to music and dancing, country and rock and roll were her favorites. She loved to craft, paint, write, and read. Joyce was a handywoman who always enjoyed helping with projects. She loved to be outside working on her flower beds and gardening. Joyce enjoyed going with her father to flea markets, garage sales and antiquing. Above all else Joyce cherished the time she spent with her family.
Joyce is survived by her children: James Workman of Galion, and Ellisa (Mickey) Mills of Galion; siblings: James (Rhonda) Duncan of Galion, Teresia (Jeffery) Mallett of LaRue and Renee (Terry) McMillen of Galion: grandchildren: Ashanea and William Mills.
In addition to her parents and husband Joyce she was preceded in Death by her brother, Timothy Duncan.
Friends may call on Friday January 6, 2023, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion, OH 44833.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crawford County Human Society.
