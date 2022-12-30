Joyce A. Myers, age 87, of Bellville, Ohio passed away at Lexington Court Care Center on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
She was born December 31, 1934 in Morrow County, Ohio, the eldest daughter of Raymond and Ethel (Smith) Garverick, both of whom preceded her in death.
She graduated from Iberia High School in 1952, worked at Shelby Air Force Depot until 1958. She married William B. Flaherty in 1956 who preceded her in death. His work took them to Ontario and Galion, Ohio areas.
She was employed for 20 years at North Electric Company (ITT) and retired in 1980. She married Robert C. Myers in 1982 and spent the next few years in Florida, Virginia, and North and South Carolina. They both returned to the Mansfield, Ohio area and have resided there since.
She is survived by her husband, Robert C. Myers; her children, Stephanie (Pat) Kaine, Michael (Julie) Flaherty, and Rory (Missy) Flaherty; her grandchildren, Nicholas Albertson, Jonathan Albertson, Bethany (Dathan) Hanners, Rose Flaherty, Torren Flaherty, Ashton Flaherty, and Peyton Flaherty; great-grandchildren, Liam and Logan Hanners; her step-children, Susan (Joel) Munn, David (Rebecca) Myers, and Terri Nigrelli; her step-grandchildren, Katie Guess, Callie Barthel, Cole Myers, Parker Myers, Lauren Myers, Carson Munn, and Molly Munn; her sister, Ruth (Tim) Durdle; sister-in-law, Marcella Garverick; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joel R. Garverick.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 1:00-2:00 pm at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Rd. Memorial services will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Risen Savior Lutheran Church. 1685 Lexington Ave. Mansfield, Ohio 44907.
