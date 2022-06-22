Joshua Rice, 34, of Shelby, passed away Friday morning, June 17, 2022, at his home. He was born November 1, 1987, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Charles H. Rice and Melissa J. Wechter.
Joshua received training in masonry from Pioneer Career and Technology Center. He was a hard worker and had been working the last 11 months at Jay Industries. He had mentored and trained many new hires in his department. Joshua was a talented sketch artist and taught himself to sew. He always had a smile of his face and made people laugh. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time with family, and good food.
He is survived by his parents, Charles H. (Debra) Rice of Shelby and Melissa J. (Jerry) Wechter of Shelby; sisters, Leah (Joshua Gold) Crum, Destiny Godwin, Kamryn Wechter, and Bethany (Samuel) Baker; brothers, Daniel Rice and Jared Rice; nephew, Mannix Crum; uncles, Wes (Carla) Rice, Shannon (Melinda Wenger) Fogle, and Derek (Tina) Sqrow; cousins, Anthony (Stephanie) Rice, Hayden Rice, Caleb Rice, Emma Fogle, Aubrey Leclair, Keagen Sqrow, and Hannah and Jake Wenger; and grandparents, Bob (Mina) Summerton and Patty Sqrow.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Heber Rice and Evalee Rice; maternal grandparents, Tim Fogle and Roger Sqrow; and great grandparents, John Boner and June Boner.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Walker Lake Baptist Church, 1602 Walker Lake Rd., Ontario. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jack Williams of Walker Lake Baptist Church officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
“The song is ended but the melody lingers on.” ~ Irving Berlin. Joshua courageously battled addiction throughout his life. The love he had for his family and friends will forever live in their hearts along with his beautiful smile. The family encourages everyone struggling with addiction, recovery or mental health issues to seek help to defeat these devastating illnesses. In lieu of flowers, contributions honoring Joshua’s fight against addiction may be made to the Wellness and Addiction Recovery Services Center, 390 Marion Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44903. Jay Industries will be making a donation in Joshua’s name.
“Nothing is impossible; the word itself says ‘I’m Possible!” ~ Audrey Hepburn.
