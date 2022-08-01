It is with great sadness and so much love that the family of Joshua John Smith must announce his unexpected passing of natural causes. Although Josh left this world at the age of 37, he lived a full life, and his existence will always be fondly remembered.
Josh was born on June 7, 1985, in Mt Vernon Ohio. He was a graduate of Mt Vernon Senior High School where he played football and The Knox County Career Center where he was enrolled in Building Trades.
Always joking, making silly faces, and making others laugh it was impossible to be in a bad mood when you were in his company. Josh’s love of family and friends was apparent to everyone who was important in his life and his passing has left a huge hole in their hearts. Josh had a true and genuine love for animals and his very special four-legged best friend Hemi.
Josh enjoyed showing his cars, working on cars, deer hunting, and fishing. Josh especially enjoyed the peacefulness of the woods as he sat waiting on the perfect deer and the stillness of the water as he would bait his hook for the big catch.
Josh was a hard worker and always willing to help others whenever needed. He was employed at Big Walnut Schools as a custodian.
Josh would want his loved ones to remember him with a funny story, a special memory made, or an example of how he touched your life.
Josh is survived by his mom and step dad Lisa and Archie Hartsaw of Smiths Grove, KY, his sister Sierra Vilfer of Smiths Grove, KY, Grandparents Alex and Lynn Kruger of Smiths Grove, KY, Uncle and Aunt Matt and Patricia Kruger of Milton, FL, Uncle Dennis Smith of Mount Vernon, OH, Aunt Kelly and Uncle Terry Watson of Fitzgerald, GA and numerous other family members, in addition to close family friends, Mike and Darlene Hinkens of Mount Vernon, OH, Aunt Debi and Uncle Bill Fry of Mount Vernon, OH, Daniel and Alissa Hinkens of Mount Vernon, OH, Mike and Ashley Warner of Fredericktown, OH
Josh was proceeded in death by his Father David Smith, His maternal Grandmother Rosemary Kruger, His paternal Grandparents Elizabeth and Louis Smith.
Family and friends may pay their respects and celebrate Josh’s life on Wednesday August 3rd from 5 to 7 PM at Snyder Funeral Home – Lasater Chapel, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Road, Mt Vernon, Ohio where his memorial service will immediately follow with the eulogy being presented by Herschel Jones.
In lieu of flowers, Josh’s family ask that you leave a note with a special memory or a funny story to soothe them in the days to come.
Funeral home : Snyder Funeral Home – Lasater Chapel
