Joshua John Smith

It is with great sadness and so much love that the family of Joshua John Smith must announce his unexpected passing of natural causes. Although Josh left this world at the age of 37, he lived a full life, and his existence will always be fondly remembered.

Josh was born on June 7, 1985, in Mt Vernon Ohio. He was a graduate of Mt Vernon Senior High School where he played football and The Knox County Career Center where he was enrolled in Building Trades.

