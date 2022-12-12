Josephine Doris Parsons, 88, of Lucas, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Mansfield Memorial Homes. She was born on May 14, 1934 in London, United Kingdom to the late Francis and Doris Mackie. She lived most of her life in the United Kingdom until moving to the U.S. where she had resided in Lucas for the last 8 years.
Josephine had previously worked at Lucas Aerospace. Known as the life of the party, she loved to dress up and socialize, spending a lot of time with her family and friends. Josephine cherished all the laughter and special memories they shared together. As a lover of the outdoors, she enjoyed gardening, golfing and caravanning (camping) holidays in Devon, Cornwall and Wales. She also enjoyed taking her dogs walking in the park. She liked baking, dancing and bowling.
Josephine is survived by her children, Stephen (Lesley) Parsons and Jeanette (Ken) Webb; seven grandchildren, Gemma (David) Eggins, Zoe Parsons, Alex Copping, Jason Parsons, Alexis King, Laurence (Amanda) Copping and Lydia (Justin) Diaz; one great-grandson; five great-granddaughters with an additional great-granddaughter due in February; brother, James (Anne) Mackie; and three nieces and two nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman William Parsons; daughter, Sally Anne; and brother, Bernard Mackie.
No services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made online to ASPCA, American Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, www.aspca.org/donate. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
