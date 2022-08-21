Joseph Walter Tomsic, aka “Jo Jo”, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on Saturday August 20, 2022, at the age of 82. He was born December 6, 1939, in Ashland, Ohio.
Jo Jo attended Ashland High School and later attended Ohio Northern University where he acquired his pharmaceutical degree. He loved to fish, golf, bowl, play cards, and chill at the Clearfork reservoir for a siesta. Jo Jo loved to spend time at Bucks Bar and Grill in Lexington, cutting it up with all of his friends, and was a frequent breakfast customer of Paul Revere Restaurant. He was a big lover of animals and loved spending time with all of his grand dogs and grand cats.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Beverly Jean (Bridges) Tomsic; and his parents, Mary (Walker) and Joseph Tomsic.
Jo Jo is survived by his children, Joy and Ryan Dials of Mansfield, Ohio, and Christopher and Dawn Tomsic, of Weaverville, North Carolina; and his grandchildren, Trevor Dials, Megan Dials, Izaac Tomsic, and Linkyn Tomsic. Jo Jo’s daily presence will be missed by all his friends and family that loved him so much.
A celebration of Jo Jo’s life will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Life Celebration Reception Center, 129 S. Main St., Mansfield, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Please come and share stories you have of Jo Jo.
In lieu of flowers for the funeral, Joe would appreciate that money be donated to the Humane Society of Richland County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.