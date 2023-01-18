Joseph D. Phillips King, 40, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Joseph was born July 2, 1982, in Mansfield, to Daniel Phillips and Janiebird King. He graduated from Madison Cosmetology and was a licensed cosmetologist for over five years with Supercuts. Joseph was also an exceptionally talented artist. He loved his family and spent time with them. He also truly loved and cherished his relationship with his many friends. Joseph loved people and loved joking around. He was a Lady Gaga fan, having attended many of her concerts. He referred to her as the “mama monster” and he was one of the “baby monsters”.
He is survived by his parents, Janiebird King of Mansfield and Daniel (Inez) Phillips of Mansfield; brothers, Josh (Erica) Phillips and Elias “Paul” Phillips; stepsister, Sarah Conn Murphy; nieces, Raven Phillips and Lilyana Phillips; step-niece and step-nephew, X’zaria and X’zavion Murphy; and many family members and loved ones.
Calling hours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2022, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Timothy Workman officiating. Burial will be at Mansfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made through a Go Fund me account set up through Face Book, and Richland Source, to assist the family with funeral expenses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.