Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Joseph_D._Phillips_King_958ff8b1-1bd0-46b8-9695-732f03da538e_img

Joseph D. Phillips King

Joseph D. Phillips King, 40, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Joseph was born July 2, 1982, in Mansfield, to Daniel Phillips and Janiebird King. He graduated from Madison Cosmetology and was a licensed cosmetologist for over five years with Supercuts. Joseph was also an exceptionally talented artist. He loved his family and spent time with them. He also truly loved and cherished his relationship with his many friends. Joseph loved people and loved joking around. He was a Lady Gaga fan, having attended many of her concerts. He referred to her as the “mama monster” and he was one of the “baby monsters”.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.