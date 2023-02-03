Joseph Broderick age 66, resident of Huron, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born October 20, 1956 in Shelby to James Robert and Jeannette (Echelbarger) Broderick. He attended Alpena Community College in Michigan, and worked in retail management for Dunham's Discount Sports.
Joe was an avid sports enthusiast. He loved attending Cleveland Guardians, Browns, and Cavs games, and also enjoyed going to The Ohio State football games throughout the years. Other hobbies included traveling, listening to all types of music, and spending time with his family and friends, as well as his K9 companion, Tallie. Joe was a man of few words. A friend to all, a hard worker, and a lover of life. He has left us with all of his best qualities to move forward with, in his honor.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy whom he married June 27, 1992; children, Danielle Broderick of Huron, Chris Broderick of Westlake, and Jamus (Laura) Lapczynski of Lambertville, MI; grandchildren, Drew and Reagan; sister, Janet (Jeremy) Rawson of Hettenhausen, Germany; as well as many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, James Broderick.
Calling hours will be held at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 3:00PM-5:00PM. A memorial service will immediately follow at 5:00 PM with Pastor Russel Yoak officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made at Erie County Humane Society 1911 Superior Street Sandusky, Ohio 44870.
