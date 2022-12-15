Joseph A. Cozad

Joe Alfred Cozad, 81, Crestline, passed away on December 14, 2022, at Shelby Point Nursing Home in Shelby, OH.
Joe was born in Crestline on August 25, 1941, to the late Glenn and Rosella (Matthias) Cozad. He married Nancy (Fisher) Cozad on September 10, 1994, and she survives him in Crestline.
Joe graduated from Crestline High School, Class of 1959, then attended and played football at Wittenberg University for one year. Joe was employed as a machinist at Iron Works in Galion for thirty-eight years. He later worked at Timken for five years. Joe was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crestline. Joe was a Crestline Junior High School football coach, and an avid fan of the University of Michigan Wolverines. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, and walking his dog “Megan”. Joe liked to read about history and recently was interested in learning more about his German heritage. Joe cherished his time spent with his grandchildren and watching them partake in sports.
In addition to his wife of twenty-eight years, Joe is survived by his daughter-in-law Geaine Cozad, his stepson John (Amanda) Shade, Jr, and his two grandchildren, Jocelyn Shade and Trevor Shade.
Joe was preceded in death by his two sons, Eric Cozad and Aaron "Scoby" Cozad, and his two brothers, Lynn Cozad and Terry Cozad.
Friends may call on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Crestline or Crestline Athletic Boosters, in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Joe or send condolences to the Cozad family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Joe Alfred Cozad.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St. Crestline, OH 44827
