John Wirick

NAPLES, FL: John Wirick passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at Heritage Oaks of Englewood. He was 90.

He was born January 11, 1932, in Bellville, Ohio to parents John David & Ethel Valora (Donnan) Wirick. 

