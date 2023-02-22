John William Donley age 70, of Ashland, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 at University Hospital-Parma.
He was born September 19, 1952, in Ashland, Ohio, to the late Mary L. (Turner) and William E. Donley. He graduated from Mapleton High School in 1970 and Ashland College in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He was a graduate of the Ohio School of Banking and Wisconsin School of Banking. John began his career at Polk State Bank at the age of 17, working for his father. He then joined First National Bank in Ashland, followed by First National Bank in Shelby. He finished his banking career as Vice President at Farmers Savings Bank in Spencer, Ohio. He continued on after his retirement as Chairman of the Board. John loved working at the various banks and family and community were very important to him.
John was very philanthropic throughout his life and was a member of Polk Lions Club for 48 years serving in various capacities including Secretary, Treasurer, President, Zone Chairman and Cabinet Secretary. He was awarded the Ohio Lions Foundation Award and the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. John was a member of Shelby Kiwanis and President in 1992 and 1993.
He had many varied interests. John enjoyed playing Euchre with family and friends. He played softball, as a first baseman, for many years. He enjoyed being out in nature and cutting wood was his form of relaxation. He was a member of the Polk Fire Department from 1973-2001 where he was a volunteer firefighter and EMT.
John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Candace Weaver Donley, whom he married on September 29, 1974; two sons, Christopher (Lee) Donley and Justin (Qiana) Donley; four grandchildren, Vinnie, Jasmine, Gretchen and Keith; brother, Tom (Terri) Donley; four sisters-in-law, Linda (David) Bartlett, Peggy Eisel, Julie (John) Daubenspeck and Janey Donley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Donley.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ashland, 308 Claremont Avenue. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Richard Pate officiating. He will be laid to rest in Ashland County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
