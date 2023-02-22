Debbi_Watkins_John_William_Donley_bc8845d5-f00c-4c05-8bce-ea455719c5b6_img

John William Donley

John William Donley age 70, of Ashland, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 at University Hospital-Parma.

He was born September 19, 1952, in Ashland, Ohio, to the late Mary L. (Turner) and William E. Donley. He graduated from Mapleton High School in 1970 and Ashland College in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He was a graduate of the Ohio School of Banking and Wisconsin School of Banking. John began his career at Polk State Bank at the age of 17, working for his father. He then joined First National Bank in Ashland, followed by First National Bank in Shelby. He finished his banking career as Vice President at Farmers Savings Bank in Spencer, Ohio. He continued on after his retirement as Chairman of the Board. John loved working at the various banks and family and community were very important to him.

To plant a tree in memory of John Donley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.