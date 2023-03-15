Gene_Gompf_John_William_Berger_45b8f34f-268d-466a-8f79-72bed443b314_img

John William Berger

John William Berger, 82, of Crestline, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic, Medina Hospital, Medina, OH.

John was born in Crestline, Ohio on August 26, 1940, to the late John and Mary (Marquart) Berger, Jr. He married Judith A. (Kline) Berger on August 24, 1972, and she survives him in Crestline.

