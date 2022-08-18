Debbi_Watkins_John_Tony_Sazdanoff_0f185346-57ec-4f38-8944-ce6a40235a04_img

John Tony Sazdanoff

John Tony Sazdanoff, 91, of Mansfield, passed away early Sunday morning, August 14th, 2022 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. Born in Mansfield, March 5th, 1931 to immigrant Macedonian parents Tony and Luba (Kotev) Sazdanoff. He was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, Class of 1950.

 

To plant a tree in memory of John Sazdanoff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.