John Tony Sazdanoff, 91, of Mansfield, passed away early Sunday morning, August 14th, 2022 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. Born in Mansfield, March 5th, 1931 to immigrant Macedonian parents Tony and Luba (Kotev) Sazdanoff. He was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, Class of 1950.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War and was a member of the Mansfield Moose Lodge. John owned and operated The Daily Bar and Pastime Billiards for over 40 years with his brother Louie. He enjoyed drinking a Rusty Nail with family and friends, and
playing card games: Crazy Seven, Pinochle, and Yaddits (a Macedonian memory game).
John was one of a kind! He was a selfless, giving, courteous, and kind man who cherished time with his family. He married Mildred Andrews, and they shared nearly 66 years together. Being of Macedonian descent, John loved eating komat, peppers, and listening to Macedonian music on
his boombox. He was a member of the Macedonian Club in his earlier years. John was a great cook and had a really green thumb. His organic gardening methods developed the most fragrant rose bushes, and his roses thrived as a result. He raised a variety of flowers and vegetables from seed, and his iconic whistle could be heard from the back of the orchard to the front of the house.
John is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mildred Sazdanoff; three daughters, Debbie (Mark) Sheridan, Sharon Sazdanoff, and Mitzi (Daniel) Barth; four granddaughters, Kristie,
Katie and Maggie Sheridan, and Victoria Barth; a sister, Theresa Mitroff; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Louis; and sisters, Helen, Rosie, Daisy, Anna, and Mary Ellen.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm, Tuesday August 23rd, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springhill Rd., Ontario, OH 44906. A funeral service conducted by Father Michael Ellis will follow at 1:00 pm. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery.
During the viewing and the service, the family asks that everyone wear a mask. If you are ill, please do not attend. If you are unable to attend, you are encouraged to leave the family a condolence message.
