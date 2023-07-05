Snyder_Funeral_Homes_John_Stonecipher_92c310b4-bfee-4277-9396-6d68f4f29a33_img

John Stonecipher

John Owen Stonecipher passed away on June 30, 2023 in his home surrounded by loved ones. He was 78.

He was born on November 3, 1944 to parents Lester P. and Clara A. (King) Stonecipher in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Though most of his childhood was spent in Alabama and Tennessee, he lived in various cities and towns, he settled in Ohio in the early 90’s, where he stayed for the rest of his life.

