John Stonecipher

John Owen Stonecipher passed away on June 30, 2023 in his home surrounded by loved ones. He was 78.
He was born on November 3, 1944 to parents Lester P. and Clara A. (King) Stonecipher in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Though most of his childhood was spent in Alabama and Tennessee, he lived in various cities and towns, he settled in Ohio in the early 90’s, where he stayed for the rest of his life.
After high school he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served during the Vietnam War. Upon completing his time with the US Navy, John began working as a welder until beginning his life-long career as a long-haul truck driver.
In his spare time, he took pleasure in fishing, being on the lake or river, western movies, vintage automobiles, and playing with his dogs- especially his Pitbull Porkchops. Although he missed it later in life, he really enjoyed having his own small farm with horses, chickens, and a vegetable garden. But above all, John cherished time with his family. He was hysterically funny, always making everyone laugh with his outstanding story telling abilities. He was kind and friendly, never meeting a stranger his entire life.
He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Stonecipher, brother Thomas Carlson, and grandson Sebastian Jackson.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his children Johnny Stonecipher, Lori Stonecipher, and Christe Killough, and brothers David Webb and Ray Stonecipher.
Per John’s request, there will be no services at this time.
Memorial contributions can be made through the Snyder Funeral Home Website to the family to assist with John’s end of life expenses.
