John Pitzen

John Albert Pitzen, age 70, resident of Mansfield passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday March 29, 2023 after an extended illness. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, John managed his illness with strength and humor. On his final day, he was surrounded by his son Brian, daughter-in-law, Catina, and granddaughter Skylar, who he adored more than anything else in the world. He will forever be in their hearts and missed very much every day.
Born May 6, 1952, in Tiro, to Jacob Henry and Dorothy Elnora (Rhodes) Pitzen, he was a lifelong area resident. John was a staff sergeant for the Ohio Air National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1978. He retired in May 2019 as a Steelworker at ArcelorMittal in Shelby after 24 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the United Steelworkers Union and was formerly on the Board of Directors of the Civic Fund at Tech-Form Industries, as well as the Board of Directors of the Employee Credit Union.
John was a loving and supportive father and grandfather who was known by all for his kind and giving spirit. John enjoyed planting a vegetable garden every summer. He also liked carpentry, fishing, and hanging out with his dogs. John was an avid Cleveland Browns football fan despite many disappointing seasons! If the Browns pull off a winning season this year, we are sure it's a sign they have a fan from above.
Survivors include his son, Brian (Catina) Pitzen of Lexington; granddaughter, Skylar Pitzen; step grandchildren, Grace Bowery and Garrett Bowery; sisters, Betty E. Miller, and Mary Ann Pitzen; special niece Angie Pitzen; along with many loving extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Catherine Winifred (O'Leary) Pitzen in 2009; siblings, Bonnie (Pete) Strohm, James (Lavonne) Pitzen, Rick Pitzen, Carl "Chick" Pitzen, and Jake Pitzen.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 4:00PM-6:00PM with a memorial service immediately following at 6:00 PM. with Pastor James Robinson officiating. Graveside service will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 11:00AM at Oakland Cemetery.
A special thank you to his caregivers, Lorraine Stafford, and Kylee Richards, as well as the staff from Hospice of North Central Ohio for their loving care and support during his final days which allowed John to remain home through this journey.
