John Pitzen

John Albert Pitzen, age 70, resident of Mansfield passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday March 29, 2023 after an extended illness. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, John managed his illness with strength and humor. On his final day, he was surrounded by his son Brian, daughter-in-law, Catina, and granddaughter Skylar, who he adored more than anything else in the world. He will forever be in their hearts and missed very much every day.  

Born May 6, 1952, in Tiro, to Jacob Henry and Dorothy Elnora (Rhodes) Pitzen, he was a lifelong area resident. John was a staff sergeant for the Ohio Air National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1978. He retired in May 2019 as a Steelworker at ArcelorMittal in Shelby after 24 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the United Steelworkers Union and was formerly on the Board of Directors of the Civic Fund at Tech-Form Industries, as well as the Board of Directors of the Employee Credit Union. 

