John Lee Palm, 60, of Mansfield, unexpectedly but peacefully left this world while asleep at his home on Monday, May 8, 2023. Best known as Johnny Lee to his family & friends, he brought a smile to everyone. John enjoyed the simple things in life and didn’t have to worry about the weight of the world.
John was born in Mansfield, Ohio on July 20, 1962 to John and Patricia Palm. He lived in the Mansfield area most of his life and worked at RNI in their workshop.
He is survived by his brother Tim Palm, sister-in-law, Jodi Palm; and nephew, Wesley Palm of Mansfield; Aunt Dolores Switzer of Lucas, Uncle Bud and Aunt Judy Essick of Mansfield; and many special cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father John and Patricia Essick-Palm; maternal grandmother, Marie Essick-Kiley; Uncle Mel Switzer; Aunt Bev and Uncle Larry Garrison; and several special family members.
A big thank you to the many people who cared for him over the years from family members, Richland New Hope, HR Choices, Micki’s Creative Options and most recently the wonderful team at REM Ohio.
Calling hours for John will be held at the Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 pm. His final resting place will be at the Mansfield Memorial Park near his loved ones with a private graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made in John’s honor to the Humane Society of Richland County, 3025 Park Ave. West, Ontario, OH 44906.
