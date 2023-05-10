Angie_Benedict_John_Lee_Palm_c6f44074-803d-43a0-8b08-97e701f1cde4_img

John Lee Palm

John Lee Palm, 60, of Mansfield, unexpectedly but peacefully left this world while asleep at his home on Monday, May 8, 2023.  Best known as Johnny Lee to his family & friends, he brought a smile to everyone.  John enjoyed the simple things in life and didn’t have to worry about the weight of the world.

John was born in Mansfield, Ohio on July 20, 1962 to John and Patricia Palm.  He lived in the Mansfield area most of his life and worked at RNI in their workshop. 

