John L. Smith, 87, of Mansfield, passed away at Avita Ontario Hospital on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
John was born on January 18, 1936 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Carleton and Ruth (Harlan) Smith. He served in the United States Army and served his country proudly. John was employed for 23 years at Mansfield Tire, and retired from Mansfield Plumbing in the maintenance department after 28 years of dedicated service. John was a member of Diamond Hills Baptist Church for 62 years, where he faithfully held his spot in the back row and served as a Trustee. John was a family man who cherished and valued time spent with his family. John greatly loved farming, his horses and cattle. He was very mechanically inclined and could fix anything, which came in handy on the farm. Picking berries and mushroom hunting were just a few of the things that John enjoyed. John knew the importance of laughter and enjoyed a good joke. Sharing memories and stories of his younger years was important to John, as he loved to reminisce of those fond memories.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kay (Brune) Smith; his children, John (Becky) Smith, Mark Smith, Anne (Dan) McGugin, and James (Marianne) Smith; his grandchildren, Sarah (David) Mast, Joshua (Vivianna) Smith, Ben (Brittany) McGugin, Grant (Carmen) McGugin, Ethan McGugin, Paige (Creighton) Smith, Clara Smith, Katelyn Smith, and Cari Smith; his great-grandchildren, Emma, Noah, Layla, Kennedy, Jack, Charlie, Elliott, Owen, Theo, Sloane, George, and Piper; his siblings, Calvin Smith and Carol Leedy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Meredith Smith.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Diamond Hills Baptist Church, 647 S. Diamond St. Rev. Christopher Thomas will officiate the funeral service following at 11:00 am. John will be laid to rest at Vermillion Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the Smith family.
