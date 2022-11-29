Hope_Hensley_John_"Jack"_Vesper_0cc402ea-355c-4291-9fd6-04c040005cc8_img

John "Jack" Vesper

John “Jack” Vesper, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at The Good Shepherd in Ashland, Ohio, after battling Parkinson’s disease and ultimately dementia. He was 79 years old.  Jack was born February 19, 1943, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Jack and Irene (Davis) Vesper. 

During his childhood, Jack was quite the athlete, participating in basketball, baseball, and bowling, among other sports. He also enjoyed pestering his sisters, whom he loved dearly. Jack served in the United States Marine Corp from 1961 to 1964 and was stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Jack met his wife, Toni, in April of 1975. They wed in June of that same year and enjoyed 47 loving years together, raising one daughter they shared. 

