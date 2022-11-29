John “Jack” Vesper, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at The Good Shepherd in Ashland, Ohio, after battling Parkinson’s disease and ultimately dementia. He was 79 years old. Jack was born February 19, 1943, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Jack and Irene (Davis) Vesper.
During his childhood, Jack was quite the athlete, participating in basketball, baseball, and bowling, among other sports. He also enjoyed pestering his sisters, whom he loved dearly. Jack served in the United States Marine Corp from 1961 to 1964 and was stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Jack met his wife, Toni, in April of 1975. They wed in June of that same year and enjoyed 47 loving years together, raising one daughter they shared.
Jack worked for many years in manufacturing for various companies, and in his younger years, he enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie and helping his daughter, Danielle, with many school projects and challenging her to nightly games of Jeopardy. After his retirement, Jack spent many hours working in the yard, helping Toni around the house, and cheering on his grandsons Owen and Brady on the soccer field and basketball court.
Jack is survived by his wife, Toni and children, Danielle (Jared) Dominak, David (Diann) Vesper, John Vesper, and Miki (Ted) Wendling. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Owen and Brady Dominak, Luke and Luci Wendling, and Thomas Vesper; one sister, Joann; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janet “Roberta” Best.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd., Ontario, Ohio 44906. A memorial service will follow beginning at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Dallas Waggle officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Parkinson’s Foundation.
