John "Jack" D. Donaldson passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the age of 61.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Donaldson; his paternal grandparents George (Mildred) Donaldson; and his maternal grandparents John F. (Florence) Ferguson.
John is survived by his three children Amanda (Matt) Krajkowski of Dayton, OH, Matthew Donaldson of Lexington, KY, and Savanna Donaldson of Lexington, KY; his granddaughter Ainsley Krajkowski of Dayton, OH; his mother Jean Donaldson of Wilmington, NC; his sister Barbara (Donald) Muench of Cincinnati, OH; along with his aunt, cousins, nieces, and nephew.
John is a 1979 graduate of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, OH, a 1983 graduate of Xavier University, and a 1986 graduate of The University of Dayton School of Law. He spent over 30 years practicing law, and was known for his battles at the Industrial Commission advocating for the injured worker; helping thousands in the Ohio area.
Outside of work John enjoyed several outdoor pastimes and always had a fascination with nature. His dream was to retire after all of his children graduated college and move to the ocean due to his love for the water.
John always made an effort to give back when and wherever he could and throughout his years, his generosity helped countless people within the community. His passion for animals led him to take on the role as president of the local humane society, where he helped hundreds of animals in need. He loved going to local markets and grocers to buy food for shelters and food banks, as he never hesitated to help those who were less fortunate.
He loved his family and constantly reminded his three children he was beyond proud of their successes both academically and personally.
In respect of John's wishes, his family held a private celebration of life to honor their loved one.
His family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to local animal shelters or local food banks.
