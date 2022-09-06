John H. Penhorwood of Mansfield passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was 98 years old.
Born John Harold Penhorwood on February 21, 1924, he was one of eight children of the late Martha (McBeth) and Sherman Penhorwood. He was a veteran of the US Army serving during WWII from 1943 to 1946, spending time on the Burma Road in India. John married Esther “Essie” Dearth on October 11, 1952, and they began their family soon after. He worked at United Telephone for 35 years, starting as a pole climber and retiring in 1983 as an engineer. Interestingly, John was retired for more years than he worked, and he was thoroughly able to enjoy his retirement after working so hard.
John is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Essie Penhorwood; four children, Cindy Penhorwood of Xenia, Michelle (David) Mueller of Mansfield, Penny (Larry) Cook of Springfield, and Scott (Deb) Penhorwood of Bellville; three grandchildren, Timothy (Jessica) Cook of the US Navy stationed in San Diego, CA, Bethany (Jason) Boomsma of Mt. Horeb, WI, and Kyle (Helen) Penhorwood of Mansfield; and four great-grandsons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Bernice, Leonidas, Maynard, Clarence, Lawrence and Marion Penhorwood; and a sister, Mary Cramer.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, in the chapel of Avenue Church, 1756 Park Avenue West, Mansfield. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Avenue Church, with additional visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Avenue Church.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario Home
