John F. Herold

John Francis Herold, 73, passed away on September 21, 2022, at his residence in Crestline.
John was born in Mansfield, on November 4, 1948, to the late Frank and Eleanor (Kirsch) Herold. He married Kay (Histed) Herold on October 7, 1978, at First United Methodist Church, and she survives him in Crestline.
John graduated from St. Peter’s Catholic High School, Class of 1966. He furthered his education by earning a Bachelor’s in Mathematics at The Ohio State University, Class of 1970. He was employed by PECO II as a manufacturing engineer. John was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Crestline. He enjoyed cheering on the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes, along with fishing in his spare time. His grandkids called him Pop-Pop and Grandpa. John had a passion of World War II history, stemming from his father who served in that war. He will be sorely missed by his four-legged companion, Star.
In addition to his wife of almost 44 years, John is survived by his children; Clayton (Kitty) Herold and Dr. Emily McKeever, both of Crestline; four grandchildren; Faith Marie Gregory, Chloe Haven Herold, Anna Kay McKeever, and Eleanor Grace McKeever, his sister Patricia McKinley of Monroe, MI; brothers-in-law, Richard McKinley of Monroe, MI, Jeff (Kathy) Histed, of Marblehead, Kim Butler Histed, of Crestline; nieces and nephews; Mark (Debbie) Hass, Cindy McKinley, Hollister (Kathy) Histed, Elise (Bill) Holt, Hannah (Aaron) Bard; great nieces and nephews; Tyler McKinley, Topanga Hass, Nathan Histed, Dominick Martin, Jayden Histed, and Henry Holt.
Friends may call on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.
Those wishing to share a memory of John or send condolences to the Herold family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of John Francis Herold.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St. Crestline, OH 44827
