John F. Aungst

John M. Aungst, age 72, of Bucyrus, passed away early Thursday morning, December 8, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born February 11, 1950, in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Margaret (Sabo) and John F. Aungst. John was a 1968 graduate of Lexington High School. He was inducted into the U.S. Army on September 4, 1969, serving a tour of duty in Korea and returned to the US in April 1971. He was taught the art of plastering by his father and joined the Operative Plasterers and Cement Mason International Association in 1972. He retired in 2012 after 40 years. John lived and worked in Dayton, Ohio, for 25 years. He then moved to Bucyrus, Ohio.

