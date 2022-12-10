John M. Aungst, age 72, of Bucyrus, passed away early Thursday morning, December 8, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born February 11, 1950, in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Margaret (Sabo) and John F. Aungst. John was a 1968 graduate of Lexington High School. He was inducted into the U.S. Army on September 4, 1969, serving a tour of duty in Korea and returned to the US in April 1971. He was taught the art of plastering by his father and joined the Operative Plasterers and Cement Mason International Association in 1972. He retired in 2012 after 40 years. John lived and worked in Dayton, Ohio, for 25 years. He then moved to Bucyrus, Ohio.
John had no real hobbies except enjoying classic automobiles, specifically Manley’s from 1930-1970. He had a 1971 Ford LTD convertible that he bought brand new, owning it for 51 years.
He is survived by a daughter; a sister, Margaret (Steve) McKown; a brother-in-law, Eugene Haliburton; a niece, Kristy (James) Harris; two great-nieces, Mackenzie Harris and Rylynn Harris; a great-nephew, Skyler Harris; one brother; and many treasured friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Haliburton; and a nephew, William Haliburton.
In honor of John and his love for the Rolling Stones, the family asks everyone to wear Rolling Stones apparel or that of your favorite band.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. with additional visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. Military honors will be presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
