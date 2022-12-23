John Ernest Roe, 69, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Monday, December 19, 2022.
Born March 11, 1953 in Vanceburg, Kentucky, John was the son of Ernest and Beatrice (King) Roe. John was a 1971 graduate of Lexington High School, and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Lexington Church of the Nazarene which is now Journey Church of the Nazarene. A proud grandfather, John sure loved his grandbabies. He had a witty sense of humor, laughing most often at himself as he thought his jokes were hilarious. John was a jack of all trades and tough as dirt. He was always tinkering and working on cars and was always fixing something. An avid hunter, and a collector of guns, knives and coins, John was always looking for his next item to add to his collection. Relaxation for John was working in his flower beds and garden, he could often be found there.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years whom he married on November 13, 1971, Rebecca “Becki” (Claypool) Roe; his children, Angela (John) Schwab, Heather (Jayson) Roe, Carrie (Tony) Summers, Amber Roe, and John T. (Holly) Roe; 15 grandchildren, Michael (Sam) Roe, Justin Roe, Olivia (Derek) Tesca, Jessica (Caleb) Kempf, Brittany Parrish, Shianna Harper, Avery Mullins, Anthony Summers, Matthew Summers, Christian Broughton, Sierra Broughton, Victoria Summers, Adriana Harper, Star Roe and Noah Roe; 7 great-grandchildren, Micah, Riley, Oliver, Marina, Elena, Delilah, and Kayleigh; his “adopted” grandchildren, Landin, Natilley, and Layla; his siblings, Beverly (Denny) Scott, Betty (Larry) Coleman, Joyce (Randy) Rinehart, Jackie Roe, and Tami (Terry) Hutchinson; his best friend and cousin, Dwight Roe; his very good friend, Brian Bowman; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, James Roe and Barb Pue.
Family and friends may visit from 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Rd. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Anthony Cooper officiating. Military honors will be performed by the Richland County Joint Burial Squad at the funeral home following the service. John will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to his wife, Becki.
