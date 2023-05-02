John Edwin Gleason, age 82 of Butler Ohio passed away, April 27, 2023 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 23, 1940 in Fredericktown Ohio to Hal B. and Coretta S (Watson) Gleason. He was a graduate of Butler High School in 1958 and during his high school years he enjoyed playing sports.
John served his country in the United States Navy from June of 1958 to July of 1961. John worked as a semi truck driver most of his career. He was co-owner of DJ country collectibles with his wife and he enjoyed selling their crafts at the Prairie Peddler. He also enjoyed listening to music like classic country and rock. He enjoyed making crafts and repairing antiques. He also loved to collecting oil cans and making brass shine.
He lived in Ohio most of his life, and he was a friendly and outgoing person; he never knew a stranger, always willing to strike up a conversation with anybody. He was well liked by all who knew him. He was the favorite uncle of many of his nieces nephews, and even great nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diane (Yeager) Gleason, whom he married August 29, 1964; children, John D. (Amy) Gleason of Mount Vernon and Gregg A (Dana) Gleason of Butler; eight grandchildren, Jauni Gleason (JD Orr), Owynn Gleason, Jurnie Gleason, Taylor Gleason (Jesse Strickler), Kirsten (Chris) Turek, David Gleason, Allie Gleason and four great grandchildren, Dekker and Aisley Orr as well as Callahan and Parker Turek. He is also survive by siblings and spouses Thomas Gleason of Bonita Springs, Florida, Charlene Yearger of Palmetto, Florida, Halene (Roger) Decker of Norwalk, Ohio and sister-in-law, Ruth Gleason of Burbank, California plus numerous nieces and nephews other than his parents.
He was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Landon Gleason, his siblings and their spouses, Chuck and Jean, Gleason, Jean and Jerrry Zeller, Bill Gleason, Jim and Joyce Gleason, Stan and Danny Gleason; brothers-in-law, Clifford Yarger, Jerry Brokaw; Sisters-in -law, Patricia Gleason, Diane Gleason, and two nephews, Philip and Michael Gleason.
A celebration of John’s life will be held from 1:00-5:00 PM at the Butler Event Center at 111 West Elm Street, Butler Ohio. Military honors will be provided at 2:00PM.
The family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice for the loving care they provided for John.
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society in Mansfield is honored to have served the family.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
To plant a tree in memory of John Gleason as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.