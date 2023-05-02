Mike_lancaster_John_Edwin_Gleason_abf9360c-1930-463f-9871-912e9d08728a_img

John Edwin Gleason

John Edwin Gleason, age 82 of Butler Ohio passed away, April 27, 2023 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 23, 1940 in Fredericktown Ohio to Hal B. and Coretta S (Watson) Gleason. He was a graduate of Butler High School in 1958 and during his high school years he enjoyed playing sports.

John served his country in the United States Navy from June of 1958 to July of 1961. John worked as a semi truck driver most of his career. He was co-owner of DJ country collectibles with his wife and he enjoyed selling their crafts at the Prairie Peddler. He also enjoyed listening to music like classic country and rock. He enjoyed making crafts and repairing antiques. He also loved to collecting oil cans and making brass shine. 

