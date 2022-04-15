John Edward Shafer, age 77, of Mansfield, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
He was born October 6, 1944, in Shelby, Ohio, to the late Nettie Myrtle (Stillwagon) and Earl Edmon Shafer. John retired as Richland County Dog Warden on July 7, 2004, after more than 35 years of service. He enjoyed traveling and vacationing with his family and fun days at casinos with family and friends. John loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. McDonald’s was a favorite spot for him. John was well liked by all who knew him.
John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Darlene Colangelo Shafer; son Todd Shafer and his wife, Angie; three grandchildren, Abby, Jonathan and Jackson; brother, Jim Shafer and his wife, Nancy; sister, Jane Senger; brother-in-law, Larry Colangelo and his wife, Sue; and many nieces and a nephew.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Shafer; in-laws, Alex and Betty Colangelo; and brother-in-law, Mark Senger.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriner’s Hospitals. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
