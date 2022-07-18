John Edward Long Jr. died at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Saturday, July 9, 2022, following a long struggle with COPD. Born in Crestline, Ohio, John was a lifelong resident of Mansfield.
John attended and graduated from Ontario High School. Just out of high school, he tested for and became a Class A machinist for Peabody Barnes of Mansfield where he eventually took on the role of Union Shop Steward. Later, he would work at a number of jobs until he finally settled in at Geauga Plastics in Crestline where he worked until he was forced to retire due to medical reasons. Having worked in the plastics, steel and auto body repair businesses where he was exposed to factory environments where chemicals, dust, paint and other pollutants were present in addition to a lifelong habit of smoking, he finally succumbed to COPD.
John loved riding motorcycles (especially Harley Davidsons), cars, trucks, estate and garage sales, horses, dog and his daughter, Sara.
He is survived by his daughter, Sara Long Hughes; two brothers, George (Houjan) Long of Bartow, FL and Jim Long of Mansfield; two sisters, Sue (Steve) Clarke of Cullman, AL and Jackie Long of Mansfield; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. Long Sr. and Fannie Mae Champion Long; and two sisters, Janet V. Robinette of Houston, TX, and Sally I. Deal of Mansfield.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Micah Pelkey will follow at 7:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Ontario Cemetery. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
