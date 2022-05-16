John E. Williams, age 63, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022. John Eugene Williams was born September 20, 1958, in Galion, Ohio, to the late Pauline L. (Kleffman) and Paul E. Williams.
He was a 1977 graduate of Ontario High School and received an Associate degree in Electrical Engineering from North Central Technical College. John was a member of United Steel Workers Local #169 working for many years at Shiloh Industries. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church. John was a determined man who was loyal to his family and friends. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and was a fan of the Cleveland and Cincinnati sports teams and The Ohio State Buckeyes.
He is survived by four siblings, Sherryee L. Wetzel, Don E. (Kathy) Williams, Phillip Williams and Rob (Cathy) Williams; two aunts, Mary Little and Betty Harsh; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his significant other, Joann Gasparac Dodds; and brother-in-law, Steve Wetzel.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jason Price officiating. He will be laid to rest in Iberia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Wildlife Foundation.
