John David “Jack” Donaldson was born in New York City on July 15, 1961 where he resided until 1972 when his family moved to Indian Hill, Cincinnati. He attended St. X High School where he wrestled and ran cross country. Jack received his Bachelor’s Degree at Xavier and his Law Degree from Dayton Law School. Jack then moved to the Mansfield area where he ran a successful worker’s compensation law firm for over thirty years where he fought tirelessly for the underdog. John ascended to Heaven on Christmas Day, being survived on Earth by his l'amour Jaceda Blazef, mother Jeanette Donaldson, sister Barbara Muench (Donald), three children - Amanda Krajkowski (Matt), Matthew and Savannah Donaldson, granddaughter Ainsley, his cherished pet Bella and numerous friends from all walks in life.
Jack was heavily involved in community service, having been the president of the humane society for over seven years, and served on several boards. He sponsored the fireworks at Charles Mill Lake for many years where he resided to give back to his community. He was especially proud of the years he spent as a fireman in Indian Hill prior to practicing law.
He was preceded in death by the recent passing of his beloved father William Donaldson.
Jack's death leaves a void in all those lucky enough to have known or been loved by him. Of all his many achievements in life his compassionate heart continues to shine bright on those whose lives he touched.
A ceremony / celebration of life will be held on January 28, from 2-4pm at Carriage House at Kingwood Center officiated by Father John Jordan.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Humane Society are welcomed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.