John Albert Cox, 81, of Shiloh, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Lexington Court Care Center. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on October 26, 1940 to the late James and Mary (Oswalt) Cox.
John was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked and retired from General Motors after 34 years. John attended First Church of the Brethren and Richland Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed planting a large garden every year and sharing the produce with friends at the church. John also enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking photos and caring for his cats.
John is survived by his son, Andrew (Sarah) Cox; daughter, Christina Cox; sister, Virginia (Bob) Trisler; brother, Ed (Sharon) Cox; grandchild, Xavier Cox; and step grandchildren, Hannah (James) Dalpe and Ethan Bricker. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. A service will follow beginning at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail Squad. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County.
