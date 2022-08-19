Snyder_Funeral_Homes_John_A._Carmean_580fd4e0-9646-4d08-aaf2-637d9fe91c7d_img

John A. Carmean

John A. Carmean, 60, of Pataskala, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Arbors at Mifflin, after a brief and tough battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born on September 29, 1961 in Findlay, Ohio to Silas and Jane (Lloyd) Carmean.

John grew up in Ada, Ohio and moved to Mansfield when he was in high school. He graduated from Malabar High School in 1980, and Bowling Green State University in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science. He worked for the Highlights Family of Companies in Columbus for the past 25 years.

