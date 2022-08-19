John A. Carmean, 60, of Pataskala, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Arbors at Mifflin, after a brief and tough battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born on September 29, 1961 in Findlay, Ohio to Silas and Jane (Lloyd) Carmean.
John grew up in Ada, Ohio and moved to Mansfield when he was in high school. He graduated from Malabar High School in 1980, and Bowling Green State University in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science. He worked for the Highlights Family of Companies in Columbus for the past 25 years.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles and target shooting. Growing up, he enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie with his dad and brothers, and family vacations at the cottage on Devils Lake in Michigan.
John is survived by two daughters Annie (Hunter Ferris) Carmean and Molly Carmean, parents Si and Jane Carmean, one sister Karen (Brian) Smith, three brothers David (Yvonne) Carmean, Rob Carmean, and Chris (Lindsey Goodman) Carmean. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit from 1-3 pm on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the First Congregational Church, 640 Millsboro Road, Mansfield, Ohio. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Hospice of North Central Ohio.
The family would like to thank OhioHealth Mansfield, Arbors at Mifflin, and Hospice of North Central Ohio for the wonderful care given to John in the last several weeks.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve John's family
