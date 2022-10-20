Jody O. (Schoenfelt) Potts

Jody was the daughter of Penny Pilo and Larry Myers. She was born on May 13, 1977, in Mansfield. She loved spending time with her family and friends, whether that was sitting around the table or by a campfire talking. Jody made the most of her life, always going all out for holidays and parties. Jody fought cancer her whole adult life but that never stopped her from enjoying life. She was a strong, independent woman that never backed down and stood up for what she believed in.
Jody was preceded in death by her father, Larry E. Myers; stepfather, Frank Pilo; parents-in-law, Joe and Fran Potts; mother-in-law, Barbara Potts; grandfather, Issac Boyd, Sr.; grandmother, Fearl Potts; brother-in-law, Robert Potts; and five aunts and uncles.
Surviving her is her loving husband, whom she married on August 30, 2014, Michael Potts; daughter, Lacey (Sam) Edwards; son, Levi (LuLu) Potts; mother, Penny Pilo; stepmother, Susan Myers; siblings, John (Julie) Schoenfelt, Joni (Bub) Mason, Justina (Joe) Gibbs, Jeff Pilo, and Jeremy Pilo; stepsiblings, Kenny, Bo, Matthew, Michael, and Michelle (Mark) Taylor; siblings-in-law, Jim, Jon, Jeri, and Brian Potts; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Calling hours will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Bob Matthews officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of a memorial account set up at Huntington Bank in Jody’s name.
