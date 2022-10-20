Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Jody_O._(Schoenfelt)_Potts_e4cefd1e-a37e-48b4-bdc4-fe6b03b97e68_img

Jody O. (Schoenfelt) Potts

Jody O. (Schoenfelt) Potts, 45, of Mansfield, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic.

Jody was the daughter of Penny Pilo and Larry Myers. She was born on May 13, 1977, in Mansfield. She loved spending time with her family and friends, whether that was sitting around the table or by a campfire talking.  Jody made the most of her life, always going all out for holidays and parties.  Jody fought cancer her whole adult life but that never stopped her from enjoying life.  She was a strong, independent woman that never backed down and stood up for what she believed in.

