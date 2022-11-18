MANSFIELD: JoAnn (Germann) Peppers, age 92, of Mansfield went to meet Jesus early Thursday morning, November 17, 2022 in Ashland University Hospital.
She was born October 29, 1930 in Mansfield to Nathan and Grace (Howell) Germann. On January 29, 1955 she married Donald Peppers and together raised their three children. She worked at Mansfield General Hospital in labor and delivery and housekeeping, retiring after 17 years. She also worked at Therm-O-Disc and M&M Coin Operated Laundry on Lexington Avenue for 12 years.
For many years, JoAnn split residence with her daughters staying with Marsha in Mansfield during the summer, and wintering with Leslie in Florida. She looked forward to daily walks with her granddaughter Melissa, who selflessly gave her time helping to care for JoAnn, and Manatee watching adventures in Florida.
JoAnn was a faithful member of Berean Baptist Church and embodied Christ’s love caring for people around her, always willing to lend a hand. A wonderful mother, she adored her grandkids and great grandkids. JoAnn will be remembered for her great capacity to love. She doled out hugs like candy and loved deeply and fiercely.
She is survived by her daughters Marsha (Roger) Hopton, Leslie (Dan) Robertson; grandchildren Melissa (Mike) Russell, John (Veronica) Hopton, Grayce Robertson, Danielle Robertson, Robin Cubbage, Meghan VanBuskirk, Ashley (Brian) Jannusch, and Holli VanBuskirk; 13 great grandchildren Michael, Mitchall, Lukas, Lexy, Taylor, Kaden, Kinleigh, Connor, Logan, Sydney, Kaylee, Evan, & Olivia; and special friends Monica Hill and Darlene & Dennis Bartlett.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband Don and son Jeffrey Peppers and seven siblings.
Friends may call Monday, November 21, 2022 from 11 am to 1 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service honoring the life of JoAnn Peppers will follow at 1 pm. Pastor Dan Krause will officiate and burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
Memorial donations in honor of JoAnn may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To leave a message of support to the family visit:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Funeral home : Lexington Avenue Snyder Family Owned Funeral Home
