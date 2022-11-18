Susan_Dill_JoAnn_Peppers_d11c3714-f4f7-4ac1-8c01-63fc4ea0cbff_img

JoAnn Peppers

MANSFIELD:  JoAnn (Germann) Peppers, age 92, of Mansfield went to meet Jesus early Thursday morning, November 17, 2022 in Ashland University Hospital.

          She was born October 29, 1930 in Mansfield to Nathan and Grace (Howell) Germann.  On January 29, 1955 she married Donald Peppers and together raised their three children.  She worked at Mansfield General Hospital in labor and delivery and housekeeping, retiring after 17 years.  She also worked at Therm-O-Disc and M&M Coin Operated Laundry on Lexington Avenue for 12 years. 

