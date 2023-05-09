Joan (Ranges) Albert

Joan Audrey (Ranges) Albert, age 92, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at Ontario Estates surrounded by her loving family.
Born November 6, 1930, to J. Edward Ranges and Grace (McKewen) Ranges she had been an area resident since 1974. A 1948 graduate of East Rutherford High School in New Jersey, she then furthered her education at Packard Junior College in New York City before receiving her bachelor’s degree in business from Capital University in Columbus in 1987. She had worked as an Administrative Assistant for Shelby Mutual Life Insurance before her retirement.
A member of the St. Timothy Ev. Lutheran Church in Mansfield, Joan was a devoted Christian. As a very active member, she was involved in all areas of the church, including the choir. She was a former president of Northeastern Ohio Synodical Women's Organization and a past secretary of the Northeastern Ohio Synod. Joan loved helping others and volunteered her time at Ohio Health Shelby Hospital in the gift shop.
In her free time, she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, reading, and traveling the world. Above all, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children; Mark (Linda) Albert of Mansfield and Ruth Albert of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; two grandchildren Jonah Albert and Abigail Albert; and brother Arthur Ranges.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Reverend Donald Albert in 1990; and sister Virginia Kucks.
Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. A funeral service will follow immediately following at 11:00AM. Pastor Jonathan Stuft will officiate with internment held in Oakland Cemetery in Shelby.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Timothy Ev. Lutheran Church at 1262 Ashland Rd. Mansfield, OH 44905.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.