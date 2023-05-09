Carli_Bailey_Joan_(Ranges)_Albert_266b2bd1-5f84-4391-a4e2-13a887fb41ef_img

Joan (Ranges) Albert

Joan Audrey (Ranges) Albert, age 92, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at Ontario Estates surrounded by her loving family. 

Born November 6, 1930, to J. Edward Ranges and Grace (McKewen) Ranges she had been an area resident since 1974. A 1948 graduate of East Rutherford High School in New Jersey, she then furthered her education at Packard Junior College in New York City before receiving her bachelor’s degree in business from Capital University in Columbus in 1987. She had worked as an Administrative Assistant for Shelby Mutual Life Insurance before her retirement.

