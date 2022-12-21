BELLVILLE: Joan L. Miller, 89, of Bellville passed away Monday morning, December 19, 2022 in Primrose Retirement Community.
She was born June 25, 1933 in Mansfield to the late Paul K. and Lillian F. (Wise) Kelly and was graduated from Bellville High School in 1952. After raising her children to school age, Joan went back to school to get her degree as a Registered Nurse. She was in the first graduating class a North Central State College, and worked for Anesthesia and Associates retiring in 1990.
On January 18, 1953 she married Robert “Jake” Miller and celebrated 63 wonderful years of marriage before he passed away in 2016.
A sun worshiper, Joan enjoyed 32 years in Naples, Florida. She loved everything about Florida including the sea food and the beach. A hard worker, she enjoyed tending to her flower beds, helping Jake take the percherons to various parades, relaxing by her pool and life in the country.
A dedicated mother, she was active in the P.T.A, Tots and Teens and Mothers Club. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and Eastern Star Ruth Chapter.
Described as outgoing, she loved conversation and made friends everywhere she went. Joan was playful, energetic and loved chocolate.
She is survived by her children Ken (Diana) Miller of Bellville, Brad and Connie Tier of Bellville, Darrell Miller of Lexington, and Judy (Chuck) Golden of Bellville; grandchildren Kristy (Shane) Walker, Kelli (Joe) Cyrus, Ben Miller, Andy (Shera) Miller, Steven (Brielle) Miller, Joey Miller, Devin Eggerton, Luke Golden, MacKenzie Golden, and Valerie Golden; eight great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and Jake, she was preceded in death by infant children Chris and Amy Miller; siblings Loretta (Max) Stahl and Geradine (Peter) Walkley.
The Miller family will receive friends Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 1-2 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held at 2 pm. Pastor Debbie Pinnegar will officiate and burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice.
The family is grateful for the staff at Primrose Retirement Community and Southern Care Hospice for their attentive loving care for Joan.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com
