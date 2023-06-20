Joan Kochis

LEXINGTON: Joan Bennett Kochis, age 90, of Lexington passed away, Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Country Meadow Care Center following a brief illness.
She was born February 10, 1933 in Cleveland, to the late Charles F. and Victoria M. (Bennett) Berchtold and grew up with three siblings Victoria, Charles and Carol. She graduated from Harvey High School in Painesville in 1951. Following high school she attended beauty school and worked as a stylist for several years.
Joan loved working the flea market circuit buying and selling trending items and gifts. She found a way to merge her two favorite hobbies by purchasing and running her own food truck selling various sandwiches at local fairs and pickers market events. When the traveling became mundane, Joan opened her own restaurant “Punky’s” in Lexington.
Joan loved to cook and bake, some of her most requested items were German Kuchen, lemon squares, and monster cookies. She was always on the hunt for the latest cooking gadget on QVC to gift her family. An animal lover, she cared for many dogs, her most beloved being Punky, Pepper and JoJo Described as feisty, Joan was a selfless grandmother and mother.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in- law Charles and Cara Kochis of Mansfield; grandchildren Lincoln and Alexandria “Ali” Kochis and their daughter Rosalyn, Hannah and Christopher Deloach and their son Owen Charles; nieces Linda Wozniak and Carol Ann Burgan; nephew Webb Kaiser; and her friends as well as caregivers Heather Klinkert-Weber and Carolyn Jones.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband William Kochis and son Michael Kochis.
A graveside service will be held Monday, June 26, 2023 at 11:30 am in Lexington Cemetery. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will officiate.
Donations in honor of Joan may be made to the Richland County Humane Society, 3025 Park Avenue West, Ontario, Ohio 44906.
Funeral home : Snyder Lexington Avenue
