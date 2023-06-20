Susan_Dill_Joan_Kochis_da504c52-8fa6-4df6-a8f2-38a90d63f5a3_img

Joan Kochis

LEXINGTON:  Joan Bennett Kochis, age 90, of Lexington passed away, Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Country Meadow Care Center following a brief illness.

She was born February 10, 1933 in Cleveland, to the late Charles F. and Victoria M. (Bennett) Berchtold and grew up with three siblings Victoria, Charles and Carol.  She graduated from Harvey High School in Painesville in 1951.  Following high school she attended beauty school and worked as a stylist for several years. 

