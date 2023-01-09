Schneider-Gompf_Funeral_Home_Joan_A._Gardner_9f3ad08c-0e35-4403-9d54-5740a14453d0_img

Joan A. Gardner

Joan Adeline Gardner, 83, of Iberia passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Woodside Village Care Center in Mount Gilead.

Joan was born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 1, 1939, to the late Henry and Mary (Reed) Bartholomew. On July 8, 1957, Joan married Phillip Gardner, Sr, and he survives in Iberia.

