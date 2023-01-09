Joan A. Gardner

Joan Adeline Gardner, 83, of Iberia passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Woodside Village Care Center in Mount Gilead.
Joan was born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 1, 1939, to the late Henry and Mary (Reed) Bartholomew. On July 8, 1957, Joan married Phillip Gardner, Sr, and he survives in Iberia.
Joan was a member of the Windfall Emanuel United Church of Christ for many years. Often times, she could be found reading her bible and ensured that she completed her devotions, which were an important part of her routine. Joan was a founding member of the Iberia Emergency Squad, which would later become part of the Morrow County EMS. She enjoyed the time spent coaching skeeter league with her sister-in-law, Marilyn Zeger. Joan’s most cherished moments were those spent with her family.
In addition to her husband of 65 years, Joan is survived by her sons: Mitchell (Jackie) Gardner of Chambersburg, PA, Phillip Gardner II of Galion, and David Gardner of Mansfield; grandchildren: Mitchell Gardner II, Brandi (Nicholas Sharrar) Gardner, Taylor (C.J.) Baird and Tanesha (Jarod) Pickering and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her brother Richard Bartholomew.
Friends may call on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 11:00am – 1:00pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. The funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Lloyd and Dreama Caudill officiating. Burial will follow at Iberia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice.
Those wishing to share a memory of Joan or send condolences to the Gardner family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Joan Adeline Gardner.
