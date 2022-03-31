With her best friend and loving husband, Horacio, at her side Jill Mary Argeles (Heringhaus) passed away on March 29, 2022 after a brief illness. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to her family and loved ones.
Jill was born on September 18, 1964 in Columbus to Dr. John and Terry Heringhaus. During her early years while growing up in Mansfield she developed a love of competition and performance which was carried out through gymnastics, diving, cheerleading, and eventually running. She was a 1982 graduate of Mansfield St. Peter’s high school.
She relocated to the Bradenton, Florida area where she carried on a family career choice to serve in the medical field. She graduated from the University of South Florida with a Master of Nursing degree and became a certified APRN. She worked in and around the SW Florida area at many area hospitals and medical facilities, oftentimes in partnership with Horacio’s medical practice.
She had a great love of animals, housing several during her time in Florida. She was particularly fond of her dogs (Yorkies and Cocker Spaniels) and cockatiels. She avidly used her pipes both at home and on the local karaoke scene and was passionately devoted to her fandom of the OSU Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, and the Tampa Bay Lightning. So much so that her dog barks affirmatively to the question, “Is John Elway ugly?”
Jill is survived by her husband, Dr. Horacio Argeles, of Terra Ceia, Florida, her parents, Dr. John and Terry Heringhaus of Mansfield, her brothers Dr. Tom (Theresa) Heringhaus of Mansfield, and David Heringhaus of Columbus, her sisters Amy Togliatti (Ted) of Mansfield, and Sarah Solin (Jeff) in Chicago. Jill was also very proud and fond of her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen John Heringhaus and grandparents, Robert and Maxine Ross, and Dr. F.J. and Helen Heringhaus.
In lieu of flowers it is suggested to donate to the local humane society or pet rescue organization of your choice to honor Jill. A memorial service and celebration of her life is being planned for a later date in Mansfield.
