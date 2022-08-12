Jewell (Akers) Hughes, 85, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Liberty Nursing Home in Mansfield, Ohio after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born July 3, 1937, in Dony, Kentucky to Charlie and Sylvia (Howell) Akers. She graduated from McDowell High School and Portsmouth Interstate Business College.
Jewell married Robert E. Hughes in 1958 and the couple moved to Mansfield when Bob took a job at General Motors. Jewell worked at PPG in Crestline, in the Madison School District, and later as a realtor as a top agent for many years at Sluss Realty. Bob and Jewell also owned a home in The Villages, Florida where they made a lifetime of amazing memories with family and friends.
Family was Jewell’s greatest joy. She loved traveling including trips to Myrtle Beach, many adventures in their motorhome, and sailing on so many cruises. Jewell loved golfing, clogging with a traveling group, cheering on her grandsons at sporting events, attending live music concerts, planning parties and trips, and dancing any time she heard Elvis or country music. She lived her life to the fullest and had the knack for creating fun. She was a member of Mayflower Congregational Church.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Hughes; her children, Kim (Doug) Miers of Ontario, OH and Lisa (Ralph) Moore of Port Clinton, OH; grandsons, Brock Moore and Brandon Moore of Cleveland, OH; sister, Bonnie Cunningham of The Villages, FL; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Melva Cunningham of Wheelersburg, OH.
Friends and family may visit from 2:00-4:00 pm on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 4:00 pm. Rev. Jeff Lord and Chaplain Jill Waite will officiate the services. Burial will be at 10:30 am in Mansfield Memorial Park. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Jewell to Mayflower Congregational Church, 548 N McElroy Rd. Mansfield, OH 44905.
