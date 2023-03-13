Susan_Dill_Jerry_L._Francl_be578d06-0f42-4d5f-9926-ba62d74ec1d5_img

Jerry L. Francl

ONTARIO:  Jerry L. Francl, age 80, of Galion, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Avita Hospital Ontario Hospital. 

He was born April 12, 1942 in Cleveland to the late Jerry and Jessie (Gondor) Francl.  Jerry moved from Cleveland to Mansfield after graduating from Purdue University with an Engineering degree to work at Therm-O-Disc then Hartman Electric.  When Pioneer Joint Vocational School opened, Jerry found his calling.  He developed and installed the electronics lab; teaching there several years and has students from that time who have been life-long friends.  Jerry moved from PJVS to North Central Technical College where he taught numerous courses in the Engineering Division which also included General Motors Robotics training. 

