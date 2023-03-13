ONTARIO: Jerry L. Francl, age 80, of Galion, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Avita Hospital Ontario Hospital.
He was born April 12, 1942 in Cleveland to the late Jerry and Jessie (Gondor) Francl. Jerry moved from Cleveland to Mansfield after graduating from Purdue University with an Engineering degree to work at Therm-O-Disc then Hartman Electric. When Pioneer Joint Vocational School opened, Jerry found his calling. He developed and installed the electronics lab; teaching there several years and has students from that time who have been life-long friends. Jerry moved from PJVS to North Central Technical College where he taught numerous courses in the Engineering Division which also included General Motors Robotics training.
He retired after 35 years of teaching but could never give it up. For several years he created a “Makers Lab” for 1st through 6th grade at Discovery School. Every Christmas he would wear a Santa's hat and the 1st graders would go nuts debating if he really was Santa. Lately he’s been enjoying helping two wonderful homeschoolers, Samuel and Sol, pursue their interest in electronics. Jerry was fulfilled by teaching and he never stopped.
Also, Jerry was an avid reader. Always a book in hand, never fiction, a "classic" or a biography about an admirable person, like Neil Armstrong, for Jerry loved everything about space. He closely followed NASA and Space-X, with an interest in The Hubble and James Webb Telescopes.
Going to Spain & Portugal and a summer in Europe fed his love of history and archaeology. (He was an Ohio Field Walker himself.) Jerry was naturally curious about everything and will be missed and remembered by many.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Judy (Henry) Francl; son Jerry Leopold; granddaughter Lillian Marie; brother William Waters II and sister-in-law Cheryl (Curley) Waters of Hawaii; as well as two nephews William III & Michael Waters and a niece Lori West.
