Jerry Gordon Martin Jr., 56, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Jerry was born March 2, 1967 in Lofton, Oklahoma. He was the son of Jerry Sr. and Marilyn (Tino) Martin. Jerry has been a truck driver for 24 years. He formerly drove for South Shore in Sandusky and was currently driving for P.F.G. since 2016. A loving husband and father who had a generous heart and took much pride in the fact that he worked hard to provide for his family. He loved his grandchildren and was known for “stirring them up” and sending them home. He cherished being able to spend time with his family and were always busy as a family conquering projects; rebuilding and repairing things around the house. One of his greatest traits was his sense of humor and his ability to make others laugh. When he was home he would be working on projects or spoiling the grandkids, he would be fishing, camping or listening to his juke box.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Carla Martin; his father, Jerry (Karen) Martin Sr.; his children, Rodney Martin, Jessica (Josh Rose) Miller, Brad (Laura Murphy) Sigafoos, Michael (Taryn) Kimble, Steven (Brittany Carver) Sigafoos, Cody Martin, and Amanda (Billy Teter) Johnston; 23 grandchildren; a great-grandbaby on the way; his siblings, Laura (Roger) Bordan and Angela Hudson; and many beloved family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00 am -12:00 pm on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 pm. Jerry will be buried in Mansfield Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.