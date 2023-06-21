Shelly_Jerry_Dean_Roseberry_c4e38da6-48df-45d5-a65f-258bf2fd7525_img

Jerry Dean Roseberry

Jerry Dean Roseberry, 57, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born July 7, 1965 in St. Petersburg, Florida, he was the son of Ivan and Alice (Cumby) Roseberry.

Jerry was a 1984 graduate of Ashland High School and was employed by Perk with Union Local 860 Laborers Union for 25 years where he was known as “Skillet”. Prior to that, he spent four years in commercial fishing in New Bedford, Massachusetts. He also loved farming.

