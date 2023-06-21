Jerry Dean Roseberry, 57, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born July 7, 1965 in St. Petersburg, Florida, he was the son of Ivan and Alice (Cumby) Roseberry.
Jerry was a 1984 graduate of Ashland High School and was employed by Perk with Union Local 860 Laborers Union for 25 years where he was known as “Skillet”. Prior to that, he spent four years in commercial fishing in New Bedford, Massachusetts. He also loved farming.
Jerry loved joking around and was always innovative, supportive and encouraging. He was very responsible and a hard worker. Jerry was an avid hunter and also enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting. He was a huge fan of NHRA drag racing with his favorite racer being John Force.
Jerry was a member of Fusion Church in Madison Township. An organ and tissue donor, the gift of life will live on through Jerry.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Angela “Angie” Roseberry; his children, Lacey (Josh) Wilson, Shelby Thompson, Crystal Roseberry and Nathanael Roseberry; his grandchildren, Mikayla, Zoey, Kendric, Lancelot and his little shadow, Ayden; and his siblings, Mike (Louisa) Roseberry and Mary Snyder.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Denny Roseberry.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Fusion Church Madison, 2170 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, Ohio 44903 followed by a meal of fellowship.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210.
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services by Wappner is honored to serve the family.
