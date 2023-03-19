Anabel_Montgomery_Jerry_Barker_18c90655-c14e-4dc9-8746-4c9058c6a59b_img

Jerry Barker

Jerry David Barker, age 72, died on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Avita Ontario Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born June 12, 1950, in Shelby, to the late Fred S. and Kathern (Heuberger) Barker, he graduated from Shelby High School in 1969 and had been a lifelong Shelby resident. He worked as a truck driver, most recently owning and operating his own transportation company. He was a lifetime member of the Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) and enjoyed woodworking, yard work, and watching television. An avid Harley Davidson rider, he loved spending time on his motorcycle. The most important thing in his life was his family, he loved traveling with his wife and cherished the time spent with his family and friends. 

