Jerry Barker

Jerry David Barker, age 72, died on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Avita Ontario Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born June 12, 1950, in Shelby, to the late Fred S. and Kathern (Heuberger) Barker, he graduated from Shelby High School in 1969 and had been a lifelong Shelby resident. He worked as a truck driver, most recently owning and operating his own transportation company. He was a lifetime member of the Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) and enjoyed woodworking, yard work, and watching television. An avid Harley Davidson rider, he loved spending time on his motorcycle. The most important thing in his life was his family, he loved traveling with his wife and cherished the time spent with his family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife, Yulan Huang Barker, whom he wed on September 1, 2013; two sons, Aaron (Wendy) Barker of Ashland, and Chad (Ann) Barker of Lawrenceburg, TN; three grandsons, Nathan (Sara) Barker, Nicholas Barker, and Zack Barker; four brothers, Clifford (Shirley) Barker of Mansfield, Richard (Eline) Barker of Shelby, Frank (Rosemary) Barker of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Kenny Barker of Mansfield; and a sister, Sandy (Rick) Barnett of Willard; a brother-in-law, Guoqiang Huang; a sister-in-law, Yulian Huang, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and friends who he cared for deeply.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will take place immediately after the services on Saturday with Pastor James Robinson officiating. Interment will follow funeral services at Oakland Cemetery in Shelby.
Memorial contributions for Jerry may be made to the Richland County Joint Veteran's Burial Squad, PO Box 431, Mansfield, OH 44901.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.