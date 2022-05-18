Jerry Allen “Chick” Cicolani Sr., 83, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Jerry was born October 8, 1938, in Mansfield, Ohio, to George and Florence (Ward) Cicolani. He served in the United States Army as a medic. Jerry retired as a Captain in 1992 after 29 years of service with the Mansfield Fire Department.
In his earlier years, Jerry loved to play softball with his dear friend, the late Bobby Reid Sr. He was a member of the Plaza 76 Men’s Open slow pitch softball team, which won the 1975 State Championship. He was also an avid hunter with his lifelong friend, George Morgenstern. In his later years, he enjoyed golfing at Deer Ridge Golf Club.
His true love was spending time with his wife of 61 years, his children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughters. His priority in life was always his family and Jerry was a constant presence at all their sporting events and major life milestones.
He is survived by his wife, Ethel Adams Cicolani; three sisters-in-law, Nancy Cicolani, Patty (Mike) Laws and Karen Adams; his three children, Diane Harris of Mansfield, Renee Cicolani of Tiffin and Jerry (Kelly) Cicolani Jr. of Naples, FL; his grandchildren, Lauren (Touby) Bender, Carley (Casey) Benavides, Gabrielle, Natalie and Michael Cicolani, Gage Miller, and Madelyn and Brooklyn Brown; as well as his great-granddaughters, Parker and Piper Benavides, Delaney Bender, and Ainsley Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Cicolani; niece, Sue Cicolani; three brothers-in-law, James, Billy and Carl Adams; a sister-in-law, Pearlean (Robert) Pelasky; and many close friends.
Jerry was an amazing and devoted husband, father, papa and friend to many and will be missed dearly.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Jerry will be laid to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.