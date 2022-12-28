Jerome "Jerry" Dunn

Jerome “Jerry” Joseph Dunn, 97, of Crestline, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022, with his family by his side.
Jerry was born in Pittsburgh, PA on July 4, 1925, to the late John and Anna (Parker) Dunn. He married the love of his life, Josephine (Anatra) Dunn on February 3, 1951. They spent sixty-five years of marriage before she preceded him in death on December 31, 2016.
Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Afterwards he worked for the Penn/Conrail Railroads for forty years as a railroad engineer. Jerry was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, MSG. Leo W. Frye Council #2642, and VFW Post 2920, all of Crestline. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting, gardening, or playing a round of golf. All the activities that he enjoyed so much he did well into his 90’s. He loved to go dancing with Josie, especially on New Year’s Eve.
Jerry is survived by his children; Karen (Thomas) Presler, Galion; Mark Dunn, Newark; Susan (John) O'Leary, Doylestown; Helen (Terry) Sauder, Crestline; eleven grandchildren; Jill (George) Neuman, Michael Presler, Evan (Monica) Presler, Jennifer Dunn, Mark Dunn, Angela (Wayne) Wright, Sarah (Hussain) Syed, Scott (Sarah) Haley, Jack (Jami) Harley, Tiffani Sauder, Mitch Sauder, and twenty-one great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, in-laws; Victor (Phyllis) Anatra, Deanna (Lowell) Assenheimer, Bernadette Wilson, Marcia Anatra, Patricia Carey, and Josie Anatra.
In addition to his parents and wife, Jerry was preceded in death by two infant sons, Steven Dunn and Phillip Dunn, his sisters, Margaret Mikalowski and Helen Daniell, three brothers, Edward Dunn, John Dunn, Francis Dunn and five half-siblings.
Friends may call on Monday, January 2, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:45 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 331 North Thoman St., Crestline, with Fr. Jeff Smith, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery where military honors will be rendered by the U. S. Navy and the Crawford County Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Jerry or send condolences to the Dunn family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Jerome “Jerry” Joseph Dunn.
