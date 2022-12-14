Jeremiah Allen Mills passed away suddenly at home on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the age of 79.
Jerry was born July 12, 1943 in Mansfield, Ohio on a dairy farm. He attended Madison High School. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Betty, for 61 years.
Jerry worked at Gorman-Rupp but for the most of his life, he, his brothers and his sister managed and owned A-1 Tire Company.
Jerry enjoyed going to Nascar Races and Indians baseball games. He also enjoyed playing golf with his wife and grandchildren. He used his construction experience to enhance his home and enjoyed maintaining the grounds.
Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Jeremiah; his brothers, James and Thomas Mills; his mother, Helen Sferro; his father, Alfred Koser; his adopted father, Albert Mills; and his step-father, Joe Sferro. He is survived by his wife, Betty Phillips Mills; his daughter, Bonita (Ron) Lee; granddaughter, Belinda (Robert) Hale; grandson, Jarrod Lee; great-grandson, Keighan Stone; his brother, Robbin (Jean) Mills; and sister, JoAnn Sferro.
Family and friends may visit from 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Rd. Pastor Eric Robinson will officiate the funeral service at 10:00 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lantz Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
