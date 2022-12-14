Angie_Benedict_Jeremiah_Allen_Mills_9e965e57-0416-4df2-8553-e919de96caca_img

Jeremiah Allen Mills

Jeremiah Allen Mills passed away suddenly at home on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the age of 79.

Jerry was born July 12, 1943 in Mansfield, Ohio on a dairy farm.  He attended Madison High School.  He was married to his high school sweetheart, Betty, for 61 years.

