Jennie Frances Petrella, of Ontario, passed away Thursday morning, June 23, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was 94 years old.
She was born May 13, 1928, in Orient, Pennsylvania, to the late Elizabeth (Sposito) and Peter Mennetti. Jennie was a homemaker her entire life and was a wonderful cook, known for her tomato sauce and salad dressing. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Jennie married Vincent D. Petrella in 1951 and was devoted to him. Sadly, he passed away in 2008 and Jennie dearly missed him.
Family was the center of Jennie’s world. She loved her children deeply and lived for moments spent with her grandchildren. She had an incredible memory and possessed the ability to recall the birthdays of all her family members. Jennie enjoyed sending cards to her family, adding that special touch on birthdays and holidays.
Jennie is survived by five children, Roger (Patty Wirick) Petrella, Debbie (Charlie) Benick, Joe (Diane) Petrella, Paul (Barbara) Petrella and Vincent (Margaret) Petrella; fourteen grandchildren, Jennifer (Dan) Mohorick, Charlie Benick, Joe Benick, Brad (Amanda) Benick, Ashtin Petrella, Ariel Petrella, Joe Petrella, Michael Petrella, Kristin (Kyle) McClintock, Vincent Petrella, Elizabeth Petrella, Matthew Petrella, Kevin (Allie) Petrella and Tony Petrella; eight great-grandchildren, Madeline, Miles, Max, Lydia, Caleb, Emilie, Adeline, and Charlie; a sister, Pauline Wayton; a brother, Vincent Mennetti; and other close family and friends, especially Patty Poland.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Vincent D. Petrella; parents; and three siblings, Antoinette Reynolds, Emmett Mennetti and Mary Mennetti.
A Memorial Mass will be recited at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 104 W. First St., Mansfield. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.
