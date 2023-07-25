Jeffrey Michael Glenn, 67, of Bellville, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Born November 21, 1955 in Mansfield, he was the son of Curtis and Vivian (Buffa) Glenn.
Jeffrey worked for the Defense Supply Center in Columbus for over 25 years. He started his career in Quality Control with the Defense Contract Management Agency. He finished as a Customer Account Specialist with the DLA Land and Maritime. During his career he also worked as an Item Manager and a Demand Planner.
Jeffrey was an avid Cleveland sports fan always cheering on his Cleveland sports teams and his Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed long scenic car rides that often times found him up by Lake Erie and all over the Ohio country side. Jeff loved his family traditions and one specifically was the family’s love of pie. He never turned down the opportunity for a good piece of fruit pie. Jeff was a simple, selfless man that loved spending time with his family and his family always came first. After spending years of watching his own kids play sports he continued that with his grandchildren. His grandchildren meant everything to him. They were his pride and joy. There was no other Papa like Jeff.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Glenn; his children, Ashley (Ryan) Pore and Griffin Glenn; his grandchildren, Luca and Stella Pore and Christian Glenn; his sister, Susan (Randy) Lents; his niece, Michelle Lents; and his nephew, Matthew (Hannah) Lents.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the funeral home conducted by Rev. Dallas Waggle. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.