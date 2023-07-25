Shelly_Jeffrey_Michael_Glenn_785539c9-1929-4f90-8bd7-6896ec967928_img

Jeffrey Michael Glenn

Jeffrey Michael Glenn, 67, of Bellville, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Born November 21, 1955 in Mansfield, he was the son of Curtis and Vivian (Buffa) Glenn.

Jeffrey worked for the Defense Supply Center in Columbus for over 25 years. He started his career in Quality Control with the Defense Contract Management Agency. He finished as a Customer Account Specialist with the DLA Land and Maritime. During his career he also worked as an Item Manager and a Demand Planner.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Glenn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.