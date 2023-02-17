Jeffrey Lynn Meyers, age 66, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
He was born May 23, 1956, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Beverly (Callahan) and Irvin Meyers. He graduated from Ontario High School and North Central State College. He retired from Sprint as an engineer. Jeff was a member of the Madison School Board for 25 years where he formerly presided as President. He was a high school soccer referee for 30 years and also a high school softball umpire. He was a member of the Electric Flyers Club and enjoyed building and flying remote control airplanes. Jeff relaxed through playing his guitar and smoking his cigars. He was an avid collector of DC comics, with a special interest in Superman comics.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jill Hill Meyers; daughter, Megan Meyers Brown; son, Matthew (JJ) Meyers; three grandchildren, Mya, Matthew Jr. and Sayde Meyers; his beloved Rottweiler and daily companion, Izzy; another son, Michael Meyers; and an additional grandson, Isaiah Meyers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Meyers.
There will be no visitation or service observed. Wappner Funeral Directors-Diamond is honored to serve the family. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.