Jeff Alexander’s life was full of beauty. He noticed nature. He appreciated the bright Cardinal. He loved being outside. Smell the rain, and feel the wind. He marveled at the smile on his grandchildren’s face. But no beauty shined brighter than that of his big heart.
Jeff’s big heart is at rest, as an apparent heart attack sent him to eternal rest on July 1, 2022. Jeff was 62.
Born Jeffrey Steven Alexander on May 3, 1960 in Mansfield to parents Mel Eugene and Beverly Jean (Smith) Alexander, Jeff was graduated from Lexington High School in 1978. With plenty of technical training and on-the-job learning, Jeff found his calling when he established his own business: Alexander Heating A/C Plumbing, an HVAC company he operated for twenty years.
It was through his company that Jeff touched so many lives – and that hardworking, big heart of his helped others, who otherwise wouldn’t find help anywhere else. Jeff took time for others, regardless of their ability to pay for services.
A bit of a free-spirit, Jeff was an excellent cook, and he excelled at smoking meats and playing pool.
Remembered for his sense of humor, Jeff held a vast depth of knowledge in his field, and was proud to support conservative Republican ideals and policies. He was the Pillar of Strength of his family and will be sadly missed by all who were privileged to know him.
Described as a “Great Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Brother”, he delighted in his family; and leaves a legacy of a man who loved being outside – enjoyed birds – and was defined by his kind and helpful heart.
His surviving family includes his wife Kathy (Perkins) Alexander, whom he married August 19, 1983; their children Steve Alexander, Mandy Alexander, and Kenny Parker all of Mansfield; siblings Joni (Rob) Hassmann of Powell, James (Krista) Alexander of Lexington, Monya Graham of Ontario, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members including cherished cousins Lisa (Andrew) Prinz of Ontario and Glen Massey of Mansfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mel and Beverly (Smith) Alexander.
The Alexander family will receive friends Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where his funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. Pastor Mike Wilson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeff’s memory to Hospice of North Central Ohio may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Alexander family. Share a message of support with them – and watch Jeff’s tribute video – online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.